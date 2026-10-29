Why the Browns rematch will show exactly how far the Steelers offense has come

PITTSBURGH -- Flash back to Week 2 in New England, when the Patriots' two-pronged defensive approach left the Pittsburgh Steelers searching for answers.

An aggressive defensive front pressured Aaron Rodgers a dozen times and registered four sacks. Meanwhile, tight man coverage left the QB with no outlets, as receivers struggled to create separation. With New England's pass rush and coverage working in concert, the Steelers posted more turnovers (three) than third-down conversions (two) in a 20-3 loss.

At the time, it would have been easy to make a case that the Steelers' offense was one of the worst in the league. They ranked 30th in yards per game (249.5), 31st in third-down conversion rate (20 percent) and were tied for last in points scored (8 per game).

Mike McCarthy, hired because of his history of successful offenses, seemed to take the early-season results personally.

"The offense needs to be better," McCarthy said bluntly. "Mike McCarthy needs to be better."

They have been. Beginning with a 30-point outburst against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3, the Steelers' offense has come to life. Jaylen Warren has emerged as one of the NFL's most productive players, the young offensive line is becoming a strength and Rodgers has led a pair of fourth-quarter comebacks.

Over the last five games, the Steelers have converted the fifth-highest percentage of third downs (44.8), averaged the most yards per carry (5.1) and scored the eighth-most points per game (26.0).

"We just try to be resilient, just be as consistent as we can. There's a process to everything with offense," wide receiver Germie Bernard said. "It takes a while because it's a lot of moving pieces and the offense is complicated.

"You all have to really work together. If one person messes up, then the whole thing goes wrong. I think we've been doing a really good job at just playing together, really understanding the small details."

How much has the offense really improved? Sunday presents the perfect measuring stick. As the Patriots game showed, defenses that can apply pressure while playing a lot of man coverage have given the Steelers fits this season. The Cleveland Browns do both things, at some of the highest rates in the league.

Behind a talented cornerback tandem of Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell, the Browns have played man coverage at the league's highest rate (42.4 percent). Even with Myles Garrett gone, the aggressive, stunting four-man front has produced pressure at the fifth-highest rate (40 percent) and recorded the sixth-most sacks (20).

"They're playing good defense," Steelers offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio said. "I think they do a great job over there. Their players play really hard, really fast. They're an attacking front. Their linebackers are downhill. Their safeties are very active in the run game. …

"They're going to press us. We know they're going to do that. They're going to bump and run, all that stuff. They're going to play post safety. I don't see them changing. I think that's what they're good at."

The Browns leaned into this identity even more so during a 27-24 win over the Steelers in Week 4. During that game, Cleveland played man coverage on 60.9 percent of drop backs, according to TruMedia. That's the second-highest rate any team has played man coverage in any game this year.

Against the Browns' man coverage, Rodgers completed 14 of 29 passes (48 percent) and took four of his five sacks.

"Man coverage is one-on-one all over the field," Rodgers said. "You've got to win the one-on-ones to get open and I've got to get them the ball."

Part of the reason the Steelers have struggled in these situations is because of how the team is built. While Rodgers still has an elite arm and unparalleled football IQ, he's not a threat to take off running like he once was. Defenses aren't afraid of turning their back to the QB like they might have been in his younger days, and he's less able to escape quick pressure.

On the other side, the Steelers' receiving corps has struggled to create separation. DK Metcalf is one of the most physically impressive receivers in the league, but he's not necessarily a technical route runner with great short-area quickness.

Similarly, one of the reasons Bernard slipped into the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft was that some scouts questioned how well he'd separate against man coverage when lined up as an outside receiver.

Opponents seem to be recognizing that this is the formula that gives Pittsburgh problems. The Steelers have faced man coverage a league-high 163 snaps, according to TruMedia -- that's well ahead of the second-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers (114). The Steelers' total EPA against man coverage is eighth-lowest (-5.16) and their total pass EPA (-2.91) is fifth-lowest. Rodgers has thrown two interceptions and taken nine sacks against man coverage, the most in the league.

This game is the last chance Steelers decision-makers will get to evaluate the team on the field before the Nov. 10 trade deadline. How the offense fares this Sunday should give GM Omar Khan and company a good indication of whether the offense has the right playmakers to beat man coverage, or if they need to go find one.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.