Why stop at playoffs? OT rules should apply to regular season, too

"Just on the surface, without even delving into philosophies and so forth, I'm against structuring it differently in the playoffs than you would in the regular season," Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. "At the most critical time, the rules of the game are going to change. From a selfish standpoint, I'm uncomfortable with that. In terms of having an opportunity to educate my players in regards to how things are going to play out, I'm uncomfortable with that -- and that's my opinion."