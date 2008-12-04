Why San Diego has been anything but charged up this season

"I've seen most of their games," Schottenheimer said of the Chargers. "Honestly, I feel bad for some of those guys. LaDainian Tomlinson is taking so much of the blame. I don't like that. This is a team that has a heavy spotlight on them, including tonight. And when it is on you like that, you have to perform. And when you don't, you are subject to all of the second-guessing in the world. I expect them to beat the Raiders at home. Of course, I expected them to beat Atlanta at home last week."