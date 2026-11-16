Why rookie Emmett Johnson was buzz of Chiefs' locker room: 'He was rolling'

ATLANTA -- Kansas City Chiefs running backs coach DeMarco Murray made his way to the corner of the locker room, extending a hand toward protege Emmett Johnson.

It was minutes after the Chiefs' 35-13 road victory over the Atlanta Falcons, and Murray wasn't going to let his rookie running back escape without a handshake.

Or hearing a compliment he'd earned.

"Good show, baby," Murray said with a smile.

Yes, it was that and more for Johnson in his first NFL start.

Johnson, a fifth-round pick of the Chiefs in April, danced, spun and shimmied his way to 171 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns while filling in for starter Kenneth Walker III, who was scratched late in the week with a groin injury.

So how did Johnson do it? And what was the secret?

After the video cameras left his locker a few minutes later, Johnson talked about what went into his preparation.

And also the message he shared with his older brother, Charles Johnson Sr., on the day ahead of the biggest game of his professional career:

Nothing changes. I've been ready.

"Same work, same work ethic. Right back to work," Johnson told The Athletic after the game. "Nothing does change. That's how we are. Just got to keep going."

Johnson's backstory made him ready to meet the moment.

He believes he's been overlooked all his life. That included high school, when he had only one Power Five offer, and college, when it took him 475 days to get his first collegiate snap.

Even after a standout year at Nebraska, Johnson lasted until the fifth round before the Chiefs traded up to get him in April. He typed each player's name drafted ahead of him -- 160 total -- into a Notes file on his phone that he keeps as motivation.

That "161" hat you might've seen him wear on social media? It represents the 161st pick, a nod to the constant work needed every day to prove he belongs.

"People's always doubted me, told me I couldn't do things," Johnson said Sunday. "I just tune out the noise, man, stay focused. That's what got me to this point. That's what's gonna keep me going."

It's also a mindset that's made believers out of those around him.

Just listen to coach Andy Reid, who says one of the best compliments he can give Johnson is that teammates trust him. Reid said those guys will let you know quickly if someone is reliable.

"The cerebral part of the game, he's taking care of that part, knowing the plays and the directions of the plays and how to set the plays. All those things, he's got," Reid said. "Then he has that skill to go with it. And he wants to be in there. He's a great kid that way."

Or hear from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who says he's most happy for Johnson because he comes in with the right mindset each day. Mahomes said he always sees Johnson with a smile on his face, and he appreciates that demeanor is backed by constant work.

"He wants to be great," Mahomes said. "He wants to contribute in any way possible."

Before Sunday, that meant Johnson volunteering for multiple special teams duties. Because he was going to play a bigger role in the offensive game plan against the Falcons, Johnson was pulled from those responsibilities for the first game all season.

Except … he couldn't completely keep himself away. In a postgame interview with Chiefs radio broadcaster Mitch Holthus, Johnson acknowledged he attended Saturday's special teams meeting even though he wasn't going to be a part of those units.

"I'll still do it, though," Johnson told Holthus with a smile. "You know me. I'm ready at all times."

Johnson had plenty of impact in the areas he contributed to on Sunday.

According to NFL's Next Gen Stats, nearly half of his scrimmage yards (80 of 171) came after forcing a missed tackle. In all, Johnson forced 10 missed tackles against the Falcons, and he now leads all qualified NFL running backs with a 45.6 percent forced-missed-tackle rate on his touches. (Walker, if you were wondering, is third best in the NFL at 36.8 percent.)

Perhaps the most surprised player of all was new teammate Josh Downs. The receiver -- brought to Kansas City in a trade with the Colts on Tuesday -- didn't know much about Johnson until he saw him up close in Sunday's game.

"He run that ball hard. I was telling people on the sideline, I was like, 'That boy be sliding out there,'" Downs said with a laugh. "He's different. Him and K9 (Walker), that's something crazy right there."

Johnson, who had 101 rushing yards and 70 receiving yards, also accomplished some other feats.

He became just the fourth running back since 2000 to have 50 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards before halftime in his first NFL start. Johnson also became just the second Chiefs running back since 1970 to have two touchdowns in his first start, joining Kareem Hunt (2007).

Johnson's 519 scrimmage yards also rank first among all rookie running backs, well ahead of the Broncos' Jonah Coleman, who is second at 319.

"He was rolling out there: rolling, rolling, rolling," Reid said of Johnson. "I thought he did a nice job."

Big picture, it was an important win for the Chiefs as they looked to keep pace in the AFC West. The Chiefs and Denver Broncos are tied atop the standings at 7-2, with The Athletic's Playoff Predictor giving the Chiefs a roughly 47 percent chance of claiming the division title.

If the offense keeps up this pace, K.C. will be hard to beat. The Chiefs' 7.3 yards per play on Sunday were the 19th-best mark for any NFL offense this season, while they also posted 30-plus points for the fifth time in nine games.

That's after K.C. went for 30-plus in just three games last season.

Mahomes was particularly lethal with deep passes -- an area that had gone absent since receiver Tyquan Thornton suffered an ankle injury in Week 4. On a 348-yard, five-touchdown day, Mahomes threw three deep passes in the second half, connecting on strikes of 39, 43 and 50.

"It just showcases another level to our offense that we can continue to get better and better," Mahomes said. "It's a great confidence now, but in the NFL, you've got to move on to the next week."

The short-term thought process should sound familiar.

It's the same "improve-a-day-at-a-time" mentality that helped Johnson prepare for his moment when his team needed him.

He didn't need rah-rah speeches or motivational talks from teammates; instead, Johnson said he put in the work beforehand so game day would be easier.

Nothing changed Sunday. All because he was ready.

"Obviously we won, but many more games to be played," Johnson said. "That's the mentality."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.