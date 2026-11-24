LOS ANGELES -- A Los Angeles Rams season filled with primetime games, the league's toughest schedule and many curveballs suddenly has so much riding on Wednesday night.

The NFL's first Thanksgiving Eve game will pit the Rams against the Green Bay Packers. Realistically, this game could swing Los Angeles' playoff hopes.

The math says something different, but there's nuance.

At 6-4 after four straight victories, Los Angeles holds a 34 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to The Athletic's NFL Playoff Simulator. The biggest individual swing games remaining are the Week 16 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, where a win would raise the Rams' chances to 54 percent; the Week 14 battle with the San Francisco 49ers (50 percent); and the second matchup against the Seahawks in Week 18 (48 percent). A win this week against the Packers would increase the odds to 47 percent.

But the NFC West games get an extra tilt because of the probabilities of still winning the division. Realistically, those odds are slim given how the 49ers are playing. San Francisco blew out the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night to improve to 9-1, and simply winning any one of its three remaining divisional games would increase the Niners' NFC West title odds to 97 percent.

The Rams' games against the Seahawks are certainly pivotal. If they sweep Seattle, their playoff odds would rise to 73 percent -- but a split would drop their current odds from 34 to 32 percent.

The Packers game is so crucial because of the reality of the wild-card race. Both teams are 6-4, and if the season ended today, Green Bay would take the NFC's seventh and final playoff spot because of a complicated tiebreaker formula that includes the 6-4 Seahawks. But the Rams have the edge in a head-to-head tiebreaker with the Packers at the moment due to conference record -- 4-2 for Los Angeles versus 4-4 for Green Bay.

If the Packers beat the Rams, their playoff odds would rise from 41 to 62 percent. With a loss, those odds would drop to just 25 percent, partly because their NFC record would fall to 4-5 and make it hard to win any tiebreakers, not to mention the Rams would have the initial tiebreaker due to the head-to-head victory.

It's a lot of math and percentages to say that Wednesday's game is critical, not just for the sheer probabilities and standings but also for momentum.

The Rams have won four games in a row, but all four have come against lackluster opponents. Los Angeles has turned its season around after a 2-4 start by leaning into its running game and outpacing opponents that don't have enough offense to match it.

Wednesday provides something different. A win in that matchup, in a standalone game against a team led by Jordan Love on one side of the ball and Micah Parsons on the other, could be the launching pad to make the Rams' latest midseason surge feel all the more real.

"To get the opportunity to play and be the only show on, I think this is something that we all look forward to," Rams All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett said. "We're all looking at something special."

It's going to be a challenge, mostly because the Rams are so hamstrung at the pass-catching spots. Just in the past week, All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua and top tight end Terrance Ferguson had their seasons end with surgeries. All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams isn't quite ready to return.

Los Angeles hasn't made any outside additions, so it will be counting on a wide receiver group of Tutu Atwell, Konata Mumpfield, Xavier Smith and CJ Daniels to power through against a Packers defense that entered Week 10 ranked sixth in the NFL in DVOA and is expected to return a three-time first-team All-Pro pass rusher in Parsons.

"I think really just gratitude, excitement, a competitiveness," coach Sean McVay said of his receivers. "What I've seen from them in practice has been awesome, but then what you guys had a chance to see in a glimpse against Arizona. I think it's cool when you have 18 completions and nine different guys catch the football. I think we're at our best when a bunch of different people are getting involved. …

"I'm just excited to try to be able to help these guys go shine and compete with courage."

Additionally, the Rams will have two backup offensive linemen starting due to injuries to Steve Avila and Coleman Shelton. Justin Dedich is expected to make his season debut at left guard after missing the first 10 weeks with a hand injury. Beaux Limmer will make his second start at center since the 2024 playoffs. And their task is to block Parsons, who has recorded at least 12 sacks in each of his first five seasons.

"It's similar to me in that you can line me up pretty much anywhere and expect to win," Garrett said of Parsons, who is a close friend. "He has success rushing inside the tackle, outside the tackle, over the guard and over the center. He's smaller. He moves well. He has great get-off. He has supreme instincts. He really is the full package."

But the matchup where the Rams can win this game is a fitting one for Wednesday's environment. The Rams will be in their "Fearsome White" jerseys honoring the 1960s pass-rushing quartet of Deacon Jones, Merlin Olsen, Rosey Grier and Lamar Lundy. And this will be their first game with Garrett, Aaron Donald, Kobie Turner and Byron Young on the field together.

Their own quartet, along with Braden Fiske, will face a Packers offensive line that has been in disarray all season. Love was sacked eight times in a Week 10 loss to the Vikings. Green Bay is averaging a league-worst 3.1 yards per carry, and coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that starting running back Josh Jacobs is unlikely to play due to a finger injury.

The Packers are tied for 17th with 25 sacks allowed, but that's primarily because LaFleur has shifted to a passing scheme that often gets the ball out of Love's hands quickly. The Packers lead the league in shortest time to throw at 2.52 seconds, according to TruMedia. But the Rams have their own counterpunch with two-time All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie and a growing trend toward press-man coverage that eliminates free releases off the line.

The Rams defense has been the primary engine of this turnaround, allowing just three touchdowns over the past five games, fueled in part by Garrett's return two games ago. That will be the model on Wednesday night, at home against a team traveling on a short week, though that short week comes after a bye.

The Rams have the NFL's toughest remaining schedule. Their final seven opponents are a combined 37-24. But the narrow race forming for NFC wild-card spots will make the next game against Green Bay as important as any of them.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.