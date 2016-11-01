Why Raiders are better off with Connor Cook than Matt McGloin

From a critical perspective, I worried about Cook's inconsistent accuracy and ball-placement issues. He never completed 60 percent of his passes in any given season at MSU -- well below the standard for elite QB prospects. Although I thought some of his accuracy issues could be resolved with better footwork, Cook's puzzling misfires routinely stalled drives. With that in mind, I thought it was important for Cook to land with a team that already had a strong supporting cast in place. A talented WR corps with multiple pass catchers capable of expanding the strike zone would minimize his accuracy issues. In addition, the presence of a strong running game would alleviate some of the pressure on him to carry the offense on the strength of his right arm. When pressed to make a pro comparison, I frequently likened Cook to Carson Palmer, based on his skills and style of play.