Why Patriots acted quickly on Seymour trade; top five teams of '09

» Watching how Matthew Stafford handled himself during training camp and the preseason, it's easy to see why Detroit Lions first-year coach Jim Schwartz picked him as his starting quarterback for the regular season. Stafford is exceptionally mature for a 21-year-old, and showed a level of command to which his teammates easily gravitated. Even if he wasn't spectacular during the preseason, he showed enough poise to make the case that he deserved to be the Week 1 starter regardless of Daunte Culpepper's sore toe. Sure, Stafford is going to take his rookie lumps, but Schwartz figures he might as well live with them since both of their careers are linked for the foreseeable future. When you have $41 million in guaranteed money invested in a player and he is the most visible face of change for an organization trying to rid itself of the stench of 0-16, you really don't have much of a choice put to put him out there as soon as possible.