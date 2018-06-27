Why OBJ could be faster than he's ever been next season

On June 9, USC's Kendall Ellis made an improbable comeback that would be more fitting for a Disney movie than the 2018 NCAA Track and Field Championships. Gilbert coached Ellis and the USC women's team to their amazing victory. She has served as the USC Director of Track and Field for five seasons and has coached at the collegiate level for 24 years. Gilbert, whose players won eight of the 21 events at the 2018 NCAA Championships, was recently named the Coach of the Year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.