Why NFLPA recertification is crucial to new labor deal

Why do the owners want the players to reform their union?

Because of a doctrine known as the "non-statutory labor exemption." This exemption immunizes the terms of a CBA from attack under antitrust law. Essentially, players are required to choose labor law (and collective bargaining) or antitrust law (and individual bargaining and antitrust litigation). If the players choose labor law and negotiate a CBA with the owners, an antitrust shield is raised that prevents them from attacking NFL rules under the antitrust laws. The players tried to lower this shield March 11 by dissolving their union and filing an antitrust suit against the NFL. The owners want that antitrust shield raised again -- they don't want to be subject to antitrust attack by the players. Thus, the owners want the players to re-form their union and enter into a CBA.