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INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Jets was the season's shortest. Kickoff was at 1 p.m. PT, or 4 p.m. ET, and the game concluded around 3:45 p.m. PT, or 6:45 p.m. ET.

Each team got the ball six times. The Chargers finished with points on four of their drives -- and lost.

Justin Herbert accounted for three touchdowns -- and lost.

Ladd McConkey survived an entire game to catch his two touchdown passes -- and lost.

The loss blended in with the rest. It was Herbert who stood out, if only for glimpses of his past self. That much still has meaning in a meaningless season. Many from the outside have given up on this team, but not on him. He still represents hope for an otherwise despondent fanbase.

"We'll really look at the tape as it pertains offensively and see how we acquitted ourselves," Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said after the 27-24 loss, as if the Chargers were on trial. Maybe they are.

Before their quarterback landed in concussion protocol, he finished his second straight game without an interception. Herbert threw at least one in his first eight games, for 11 total. L.A. won its first game in Baltimore last week because he was careful. He also looked a bit hesitant.

Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel chalked this up to recognizing when a play "doesn't feel right" and using his legs. Herbert ran for 51 yards and a touchdown against the Ravens. He ran for another score against the Jets.

The clock read six seconds till halftime. Herbert made a gutsy check to a designed quarterback run from 10 yards out, or more if you count from where he caught it in the shotgun. He barreled forward behind his blockers, bounced it to the numbers and lowered his shoulder at a listed 6-foot-6 and 236 pounds.

Jets defenders administered their fair share of punishment throughout the game, sacking him six times, not including two that were negated by penalties. Herbert won this one.

Two broken tackles, one spin and a somersault later, he was in the end zone.

And the Jets led 17-10.

It was a slog. Both teams ran the ball really well; the Chargers with 158 rushing yards, and the Jets with 165. Herbert has not had a reliable run game this season, nor a target he could consistently trust in the red zone. Only the Jets, as it turns out, rank worse in offensive success rate inside the 20-yard line. McConkey was there for Herbert in those moments again.

In rhythm, Herbert let one go to the boundary on third-and-goal from 11 yards away, and McConkey comfortably hauled it in with both feet inbounds. Herbert whistled their second touchdown through a tight window between the numbers from the 6-yard line. Both came in the fourth quarter.

They were clearly on the same page. Herbert looked comfortable, playing in time and within the structure of the scheme, perhaps a first in this offense.

"It's your first time together, your first time going through anything, attacking certain defenses, doing certain concepts," McDaniel said during the week. "You just get a ton of feedback. That's always good because you have more information to move forward with. Inherently, there's going to be things that he likes and things that he's like, 'Ah, live, I didn't feel like I could see that the way I thought I'd be able to see it.' Got it."

He had not thrown multiple touchdowns to a single player all season, and he managed as much in a single quarter with McConkey back in stride, targeting him eight times.

No other player on either side was targeted as much.

McConkey lamented his lack of availability this season. He technically missed three games, but also endured a couple of early exits because of in-game injuries that included broken ribs, an injured foot and a concussion. Pre-game back spasms were his latest strain.

"I feel like me and Justin have built a great connection over these past few years," said McConkey, who was a 1,000-yard receiver as a rookie in 2024. "Sadly, I've just not been out there as much as I wanted to this year, so it's hard to get connected. It's just, I haven't caught a break. But it feels good to be out there and just have him trust me."

Both scores cut a Jets' lead to three points, 20-17 and 27-24. The Chargers did not get the ball back after that.

Their final offensive drive lasted 7:48, taking the clock down to 2:01. Harbaugh admitted this was too slow. The Jets looked unlike themselves on offense all day, and he would have liked more wiggle room for an ailing defense that had been gashed on the ground.

"Some points of emphasis got done, but you don't win, then it feels like there's more work to be done," Harbaugh said.

The Chargers are 1-9. The stakes have fallen off a cliff. With no signs of a tanking team, the losses pile up anyway.

The state of the team can't be measured by record anymore. Nobody cares if this franchise ends up with a few more wins between now and January.

Chargers fans care deeply about their quarterback. Sunday was about seeing some semblance of the old Justin Herbert, some proof he still exists and can make a full return under a new coordinator in 2027.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.