Why Fernando Mendoza's daunting test vs. Seahawks in first start was best for him

LAS VEGAS -- Fernando Mendoza's distinctions as a Heisman Trophy winner, national champion and No. 1 pick coalesced on a shotgun snap early Sunday afternoon.

The quarterback glanced at his receivers running toward the Allegiant Stadium end zone, just as he did inside Hard Rock Stadium nine months ago. After deeming his fake sold, Mendoza pulled down the ball and took off. His demeanor was the same; whether he faced the Miami Hurricanes or the Seattle Seahawks, he wouldn't be denied a score.

The call for Mendoza's first NFL touchdown mirrored his last as a collegiate: a quarterback draw. The initial pro score carried lower stakes -- a first-quarter scamper in a midyear regular-season game rather than a pivotal fourth-quarter rush that secured Indiana University its first national title. But it was celebrated just the same, with teammates mobbing him in the end zone as smiles plastered their faces.

"It was a great moment to celebrate that with all the guys, especially just because of how the quarterback draw worked," Mendoza said. "It had a lot of people (involved) in the touchdown, and it was great to have support from teammates."

Mendoza's first touchdown as a Las Vegas Raider was easier than his last as a Hoosier: He went untouched 10 yards to find paydirt instead of ricocheting off multiple defenders into the end zone. He'd soon discover the pro game is not so straightforward.

Mendoza shone early but was stymied thereafter in his first NFL start as the Raiders lost 21-13 to Seattle. He finished 17-of-29 passing for 143 yards, totaled six carries for 22 yards and the touchdown and was sacked six times. Ten of those completions and more than half of his passing yards came on the first three drives. The Raiders converted just one first down on their ensuing six possessions before adding a late field goal.

"The NFL is a whole different level," Mendoza said after the game. "It's one thing when we're in the meeting room saying, 'OK, I would do this, this' rather than in the heat of the battle. So those are things I need to improve on and will improve on and aspire to improve on to best help my team."

Mendoza faced even better competition than the NFL standard Sunday. The Seahawks rode their stellar unit to a Super Bowl title a season ago, and they entered Sunday as the league's top total defense. Mendoza became the first No. 1 draft pick to make a first start against the reigning champions. And since head coach Mike Macdonald took over in 2024, Seattle has a remarkable track record against first-year quarterbacks.

The experience is one Mendoza will be better for, even if his first start didn't turn out how he'd hoped.

"It's good to get punched in the face because now it's a great opportunity to grow and learn and to really unveil all the deficiencies that I have in my game, as a future hopeful leader of this offense," Mendoza said.

The rookie has already grown a lot as a pro because of the Raiders' development plan. He watched from the sidelines as Kirk Cousins turned Las Vegas into one of the NFL's top passing offenses through the first nine weeks. Mendoza's talents were undeniable coming out of Indiana, but learning from Cousins readied him for his moment.

The Raiders' trade of Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday expedited his arrival, but Mendoza credited the veteran for having him prepared.

"I think it helped me a lot," Mendoza said. "If I started like Week 1, it would have looked a lot different without Kirk's mentorship."

Cousins' impact was evident early on. Mendoza was decisive on his reads, hitting the open man to keep the ball moving forward. His mobility also added an element unseen in Cousins' tenure, as designed rollouts gave him open throwing lanes and presented the threat of the quarterback run game, keeping the Seahawks on their toes.

"He was well prepared," head coach Klint Kubiak said. "He started the game really well, and overall, for his first start, I thought it was a good start."

Mendoza's composure also impressed the Raiders. A first start can be overwhelming, but the rookie was not consumed by the occasion. He didn't panic under pressure, evading the rush to find wide receiver Cody White for a 22-yard gain midway through the second quarter. And he commanded a huddle composed of many players his senior, according to fullback Connor Heyward.

"He felt poised, like a veteran quarterback that was ready for the moment," Heyward said. "You wouldn't think he was a rookie out there."

Mendoza's inexperience started showing after halftime. Seattle ratcheted up its rush, blitzing him on 23.8 percent of his dropbacks in the second half after doing so on just 5.6 percent in the first half, according to TruMedia. And simulated pressures gave Mendoza the appearance of extra rushers even when they weren't sent. The looks affected Mendoza, as changing pictures led him into sacks and off-target throws.

"Coach Macdonald, he dialed it up, and he did great," Mendoza said. "He fooled me, and he got me a couple of times. I think it's important to learn and grow from this, to throw in my hot routes more often, to throw accurate balls when getting hit and to practice that, rather than everything just being sunshine and rainbows, then move forward and give our team a better chance each and every week."

Mendoza took responsibility for sacks, saying they "should have had half as many, if not even less than that" if he'd thrown the ball away more and had more success on early downs. However, his teammates said they needed to provide more support.

"At the end of the day, it's an offensive unit, and we've got to play better for him," center Tyler Linderbaum said. "But we're going to keep improving -- keep improving as a unit with him in there."

Mendoza also didn't have one of his best answers to alleviating pressure in the second half -- standout tight end Brock Bowers left with an ankle injury. Kubiak didn't have an update on the team's leading pass catcher after the game, saying he didn't know the severity and Bowers would be reevaluated Monday.

But despite the second-half struggles, the Raiders say Mendoza stayed headstrong. At no point did he balk after being bowled over, nor sulk after an unsuccessful drive.

"He's a competitor," Linderbaum said. "One thing about this league: It's never going to be easy. If you're looking for it to be easy, then you're in the wrong profession. He certainly understands that. Every single time he comes on the sideline, he's trying to get better. He goes out there and tries to make the right plays. When you have a guy like that back there, you can win games."

It might have been the hardest first start Mendoza could have faced. He'll have plenty to improve upon as a result -- possibly the best outcome in the absence of a win.

"It wasn't the experience that the team wanted or that I wanted," Mendoza said. "But it's a great opportunity to learn and get better and be better for my teammates, so I can be better equipped out there to give my teammates the best chance to succeed."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.