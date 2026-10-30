Why doesn't rookie Cyrus Allen play more? He has an offense to learn inside and out

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs rookie receiver Cyrus Allen broke the huddle. But a few seconds later, Allen turned back to quarterback Patrick Mahomes for some extra instructions.

While some speculated that Mahomes was giving Allen the play call again, Allen says the conversation was actually about something else.

"He told me to get my eyes up, watching the coverage. 'Look at the coverage,'" Allen told The Athletic on Thursday in the Chiefs' locker room. "We had a play that we were running to where I gotta get the other guys open. So, just looking at the coverage and knowing what I got to do to help them guys."

It's a perfect snapshot of what Allen must consider -- and everything he has to think about -- as he aims to become a bigger part of the Chiefs offense in his rookie season.

Allen, a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, was a standout at Chiefs training camp. He has struggled to find consistent playing time, though, despite showing potential.

In total, Allen has 35 offensive snaps this season, with 16 coming Sunday against the Seahawks. He had an 18-yard catch on the second play of the game and has posted 2.25 yards per route run this season in a tiny sample -- the fourth-best mark among all rookie receivers, per TruMedia.

That success, however limited, has led fans to wonder: Why not play him more? And to be fair, Chiefs coach Andy Reid indicated Wednesday that Allen's playing time should keep increasing.

"We're growing him as we go. Talented," Reid said. "He got a little bit more last week, and he'll get a little bit more this coming week."

For a bigger-picture answer, though, you have to understand how the Chiefs offense operates -- and what it asks of its receivers.

For that, teammate Nikko Remigio can provide valuable insight. He knows exactly what Allen is going through, having experienced the same process as a rookie in 2023.

He also wants fans to appreciate just how much Allen has to process on every snap in his first season.

"It's an adjustment playing in the NFL. Everybody gets paid. Everybody's good," Remigio said. "There's growing pains that come with that."

Allen's pre-snap chat with Mahomes is a good place to start when explaining how much goes into each play. Knowing when to turn your head on a route is just one nuanced part of the after-snap execution needed to make a call work.

So, let's go back to the beginning to understand what a Chiefs rookie receiver like Allen is going through.

During training camp, Remigio says, the team learns 30 to 40 plays each night over 13 to 14 installs. That volume can overwhelm someone transitioning to the NFL.

There's more to it than that, though. A player like Allen, who is being cross-trained on all the team's receiver positions, doesn't just need to learn his single line in the playbook. He needs to understand the full picture, which means knowing his teammates' roles, too.

"Inevitably," Remigio said, "you're now learning the offense conceptually."

And why is that important? Because the Chiefs like to run the same play calls from different looks and formations in future weeks to throw off defenses.

A receiver can't just understand his route. He has to understand the why behind each play call while also adjusting to how the Chiefs choose to run that concept in a particular game.

That's only the beginning. Getting a play call from a huddle is a change for many rookies who were given sideline signals in college. After that, there's getting lined up correctly, then running the correct type of motion that's called.

Allen acknowledged Thursday that one of the biggest challenges in learning the Chiefs' playbook was simply being in the right spot at the start.

"Just knowing where I'm at because we've got a lot of different personnel, and just coming in for different guys," Allen said. "That's really it."

Remigio says a receiver's process continues from there.

It's not enough to learn the playbook; Chiefs receivers have to execute it. It's often different from simply running the route drawn on paper, and it also includes a timing element with Mahomes.

Some considerations: What will Mahomes' timing be on this play? What does the pass protection look like, and how might that impact when I need to turn my head to look for a pass?

"These are all variables that play a huge factor," Remigio said, "beyond just learning what the line is telling you to do in the play."

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy also spoke to these nuances Thursday when asked about what took the most time to learn as a new receiver.

The No. 1 obstacle? Bieniemy said it was "volume, more than anything," as the Chiefs want to move their receivers all over the field. That requires dedication to understanding the offense's system and concepts, so that eventually, "words can trigger pictures in your head" when a play is called.

And learning all that information? Bieniemy says it's difficult -- but also necessary.

"That's part of being a professional," Bieniemy said. "When you come through that building, that's a part of being accountable to your teammates, as well."

Remigio says there's good news for the Chiefs when it comes to Allen. He said the rookie "comes in early every day" to meet with receivers coach Chad O'Shea.

"Taking the steps, doing everything he needs to do to get himself better," Remigio said, "to get a better understanding of the offense."

Allen said one of his main goals moving forward would be to help fill Tyquan Thornton's role. Thornton was placed on injured reserve after hurting his ankle in Week 4, and he isn't expected to return before a potential playoff appearance.

"With that guy being down, we need guys to step up," Allen said. "Just being that guy to step up, and doing whatever the team needs me to do to help."

For now, that means learning a little more each day.

There's a lot to learn as a Chiefs receiver. And Remigio hopes fans remain patient as Allen finds his way.

"He's learning to be a pro," Remigio said. "It's an adjustment for a lot of guys, but I think he's doing a great job."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.