Why did the Seahawks trade Percy Harvin to the Jets?

Schneider also handed Harvin $25.5 million guaranteed, including a $12 million signing bonus. His future salary averages over $10 million per season and is not guaranteed after this year. The Seahawks had likely made the decision Harvin was not part of their plans in 2015, so they decided to get something in exchange for him now and send a loud message to their roster that no player is bigger than the team. Every team makes personnel mistakes -- the smart teams recognize them quickly.