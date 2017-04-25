Why Adrian Peterson makes sense for the Saints

The mystery here that no one can answer with full confidence in April: Which version of Peterson will show up in New Orleans? Normally, a 32-year-old coming off a season plagued by knee and ankle injuries would inspire only skepticism. Peterson is anything but normal. He's one of the greatest players at any position of this century, just two years removed from leading the league in rushing. Peterson has long overwhelmed opponents with his physicality and aggressive running style. He simply runs harder than everyone else, and that's never changed as long as he's been on the field. Paying $3.5 million for the possibility of greatness is a gamble worth taking from a Saints front office that has made many worse longshot bets.