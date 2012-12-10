Whose loss was more surprising: Steelers or Falcons?

So are the Falcons. Based on their playoff past, which you love to dredge up, they need home field. They also need to go into the postseason playing their best football. That wasn't the case Sunday.
That's why the way they got physically dominated on both sides of the ball was surprising. The Falcons lost to a rival on the road but a rival that's been more disappointing than San Diego.
I mean, if Charlie Batch can beat the Ravens in Baltimore, Ben Roethlisberger should beat the Chargers in Pittsburgh, right? Am I asking too much?
That logic is why you've made it so far in life.
The Steelers fall behind by 24. They make history. They become the first Pittsburgh team ever to lose at home to the baby blue bolts. This isn't merely surprise. It's shock. It's drained me. Goodnight.
If this is shock, then you might not want to know how badly an NFL team from Arizona got beat by Seattle. You might have a seizure.