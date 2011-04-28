Who would you want on the blind side? The choice is clear

The truth is there aren't many great offensive tackles. I narrowed the group down to four: Jake Long, Joe Thomas, Ryan Clady, and Michael Roos, who is the senior guy in this group with 96 starts. Roos has only been called for holding three times in his career and gives up a sack only once every 3.2 games. Thomas is next in seniority with 64 starts. He has just five holds in his career and gives up a sack once every 3.3 games. Clady and Long each have 48 starts. Clady has just five false starts, four holding calls and given up 16 sacks in his career. A holding call about once a season and a sack once every three games keeps him in this conversation. Long has a holding call every seven games, which is last in this group, but gives up a sack just once every 3.4 games -- the best by a slight margin. Can't go wrong with any of these guys, but Roos wins in a close call.