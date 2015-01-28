Who will win: Patriots pass rush vs. Russell Wilson

Collins, a former safety, can cover running backs, slot receivers and tight ends in coverage. He sometimes lines up wide like a cornerback and sometimes blitzes teams up the middle. Hightower also lined up primarily as a pass rusher early in the season, showing surprisingly good skills off the edge. When inside linebacker Jerod Mayo was lost for the season, Hightower took over primarily on the inside. But Hightower and Collins often line up next to each other on the inside, with the opposition not knowing if they will both blitz, drop back, or whether one of them will take on a different role entirely.