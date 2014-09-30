Who will win Offensive, Defensive Rookie of the Year?

1. Kelvin Benjamin, Panthers wide receiver: He's made big plays weekly for an offense that hasn't shied away from making him its centerpiece. On pace for 80-plus catches and more than 1,300 yards, Benjamin is fifth in the NFL with six catches of 20-plus yards. It's worth noting that he's done much of this against the opponent's top cornerback. Benjamin's toughness, his ability to win battles at the point of catch and his immediate impact on Carolina's offense is one of this season's better stories.