Who will win Defensive Rookie of the Year?

Most rookie defenders drafted ahead of Collins have impediments to playing time sitting in front of them in the form of veterans or scheme adjustments. Collins has none of those. Big Blue has a gaping hole at safety that the rookie will fill immediately. He will aid the run defense as a box-help safety who can hit and tackle. His coverage skills are underrated, and he'll display better-than-average range in the deep third, opening the eyes of some detractors who viewed him merely as a thumper. His opportunity to pile up stats from Day 1 gives him the inside track on this train. Also, as the draft was unfolding last weekend, my nephew was born. His name: Landon. So, karma is on my side and it's as good a reason as any to pick a Defensive Rookie of the Year winner in May. -- Kevin Patra