Who will be this season's top sack producers?

Right behind Kerney were a pair of young pass rushers with 14 sacks each. DeMarcus Ware plays in the Cowboys' aggressive 3-4 package, while Mario Williams is featured in the Texans' 4-3 defense. Ware will get plenty of opportunities because the Cowboys force teams to throw the ball, especially late in games when they have leads. Williams is an even more impressive story when you consider the Texans struggle to win games and the supporting cast around him is average. Williams is a marked man when teams play the Texans, yet he still gets to the quarterback. Williams didn't make the Pro Bowl last year, but he should have. This year, Williams makes the trip and he should surpass last year's sack total as he just keeps getting better each game.