Who will be next QB to join list of Super Bowl winners?

Published: Aug 30, 2011 at 03:29 AM

They say this is the age of the quarterback. We've seen more spread formations, pass-first teams and quarterbacks posting ratings of 95 or better than we ever have before. Talk of "elite" quarterbacks seems to extend beyond a normal discussion of three or four passers, and the top tier may encompass more like six or seven individuals.

If you don't have a quarterback in this league, you don't have much. And if you do have one, well, join the club. But for all the quality play being displayed at the most important position, it remains true that only six current NFL QBs have a ring. It's an exclusive club, made even smaller with Brett Favre now retired, and Kurt Warner leaving the game a year before him.

Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers. Who will be next?

To be sure, there are no flukes in this group. Brady, Peyton, Big Ben, Brees and Rodgers are all legitimately among the best 5-7 players in the world at their position. It's been a while since someone has pulled a Trent Dilfer and won the title backed almost entirely by a defense and running game and with hopes of the QB being nothing more than a game manager.

Given the continued evolution of offensive football, it could be quite some time before that occurs again. So, with that in mind, here's a look at who could be the next quarterback in line to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the first time, in order from most likely to least likely to do it in 2011:

Philip Rivers: All of the numbers are there, as is the moxie and poise and all that good stuff. He has a strong defense with him and a bevy of offensive talent. And he plays in a weak division. That's a prescription to get you high on this list every year, though some Chargers fans might point to the Norv Turner playoff factor as an antidote.

Michael Vick: It's all about his health. He stays healthy and the offensive line holds up and the Eagles are most certainly in the ring conversation. I don't believe 2010 was a fluke at all and his chemistry on the deep ball with DeSean Jackson is a thing of beauty.

Matt Ryan: I'd feel a little better about putting him this high had he won a playoff game previously, or had he looked more the part in the home loss to the Packers last postseason. But this kid is the total package and the Falcons are even more loaded on offense now, though that division is going to be brutal.

Mark Sanchez: I'm not sold on this offense taking the next step, and Sanchez's accuracy and consistency need major upgrades in Year 3. But the Jets clearly have the right equation there and have been as close as anyone to the Super Bowl the past two years.

Joe Flacco: His regular-season play was excellent a year ago; his playoff performances, particularly against the Steelers, must improve. If the Ravens can find a way to get him a home game, and win a division title, then this club could well be playing deep into January. Needs recent draft picks at receiver and tight end to become factors with Heap and Mason gone.

Josh Freeman: Can't help but think the Bucs are a year or two away from true Super Bowl contention, but man, this kid is a superstar in the making. Love everything about the way he prepares and plays the game. The Bucs should be hanging around the playoff scene, and if you get in, well, who knows?

Jay Cutler: Not sure what odds I would put on him surviving the season, much less winning a Super Bowl, given the state of pass protection in Chicago recently. But the Bears showed playoff spirit in 2010 and if Cutler curbs his interceptions -- a huge if -- maybe, just maybe, the Bears celebrate in February.

Follow Jason La Canfora on Twitter @JasonLaCanfora

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Safety Tracy Walker III (Achilles) ready to get back on the field in 2023 as part of bolstered Lions secondary

Seven months removed from the Achilles tear he suffered in just Week 3 of last season, Lions safety Tracy Walker III is ecstatic to be back on the field for Detroit's offseason team activities, and ready to get back to work.

news

Move the Sticks: Top 10 RB draft + lessons learned from the Heat-Celtics series

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Browns DE Za'Darius Smith, S Juan Thornhill want to win 'a ring' for Cleveland

With defensive back Juan Thornhill and Za'Darius Smith joining the Browns this offseason, the newcomers want to win "a ring" for Cleveland in 2023.

news

NFL community observes Memorial Day

The NFL community remembers and honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More