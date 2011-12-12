Who went above and beyond the call of duty in Week 14?

The Patriots avoided a scare against the Redskins, winning 34-27, and much credit must go to Gronkowski, arguably the team's most dangerous offensive playmaker (aside from Tom Brady, of course). Gronkowski had six catches for a career-high 160 yards, but what made this day noteworthy for the Patriots tight end was that he set a new NFL single-season mark for touchdown receptions by a tight end (now at 15). The play before TD No. 14 is one that exemplified his hardest-working man nature. Gronkowski made a diving catch, quickly got up, dragged Redskins defenders Reed Doughty and DeJon Gomes a few yards, then left them in his wake before stumbling ahead for a 49-yard gain.