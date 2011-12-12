Who went above and beyond the call of duty in Week 14?

These guys might not exactly be carrying a lunch pail to the stadium each week, but they did bring a blue-collar, working-man approach to the weekend's games. Take a look at all the nominees, then vote on your choice for the Hardest-Working Man for Week 14.
Jason Babin, Philadelphia Eagles
The Dolphins entered Sunday as a hot team -- winning four of five after an 0-7 start, including three consecutive wins at home. The Eagles, meanwhile, well, their struggles this season have been well-documented after a number of big-name acquisitions before the season. Babin helped turn the tide in Philly's favor in a decisive 26-10 victory in South Florida. Babin had three sacks and Trent Cole added another three as the Eagles recorded 10 as a team. Babin also forced a fumble on one of those sacks that resulted in a turnover, one of three on the day for the Eagles.
Marques Colston, New Orleans Saints
Colston scored two touchdowns in the game's final 15 minutes to help the Saints survive a scare in Nashville, winning 22-17. The win was particularly important given what transpired later in the day in Arizona. That event helped shake up the NFC playoff picture, with the 49ers falling back toward the pack and the Saints -- thanks in part to Colston's timely big plays -- inching closer to attaining the NFC's No. 2 seed and that coveted first-round playoff bye.
Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots
The Patriots avoided a scare against the Redskins, winning 34-27, and much credit must go to Gronkowski, arguably the team's most dangerous offensive playmaker (aside from Tom Brady, of course). Gronkowski had six catches for a career-high 160 yards, but what made this day noteworthy for the Patriots tight end was that he set a new NFL single-season mark for touchdown receptions by a tight end (now at 15). The play before TD No. 14 is one that exemplified his hardest-working man nature. Gronkowski made a diving catch, quickly got up, dragged Redskins defenders Reed Doughty and DeJon Gomes a few yards, then left them in his wake before stumbling ahead for a 49-yard gain.
Jason Pierre-Paul, New York Giants
With a game-tying field goal by Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey, the Giants' hopes and dreams of a postseason berth might have been in peril. So, Pierre-Paul's block of Bailey's 47-yard attempt at the end of the game helped save New York's playoff aspirations. The monumental block capped a big day for the second-year player. Pierre-Paul also had two sacks (one of which went for a safety), a forced fumble and six tackles in the Giants' 37-34 win.
Mark Sanchez, New York Jets
Sanchez had two touchdown passes and two touchdown runs as the Jets steamrolled the overmatched Chiefs 37-10. The most impressive part of that four-touchdown effort from Sanchez was the two scores that came via the run. Sanchez became the first Jets quarterback to have two passing TDs and two running TDs in the same game. More importantly, Sanchez helped the Jets improve their hopes for a wild-card playoff berth.