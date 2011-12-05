Who went above and beyond the call of duty in Week 13?

Gronkowski's season for the ages continued against the winless Colts. Gronkowski had two touchdown receptions as well as a third score that was ruled a lateral -- despite appearing like a pass -- in the Patriots' 31-24 win. Gronkowski's two touchdown catches gave him 13 on the season, which ties him with Vernon Davis (2009) and Antonio Gates (2004) for the most receiving touchdowns in a season by a tight end. However, that score that was ruled a rushing touchdown gave Gronkowski 14 total, the most all-time by a tight end. How many tight ends can you think of who have had a rushing touchdown?