Who went above and beyond the call of duty in Week 11?

The Packers might have improved to 10-0 with a 35-26 win over the Buccaneers, but Tampa Bay gave Green Bay all it could handle on Sunday. Much of trouble for the NFL's last unbeaten team was provided by Blount, who rushed for 107 yards. The highlight of his day, however, came on a 54-yard brute-force touchdown run in the second quarter during which he busted through the tackle attempts of a number of Packers defenders en route to the end zone.