Who went above and beyond the call of duty in Week 10?

The Broncos have turned back the clock on their offense, focusing almost exclusively on a running game in a passing-heavy league. With Tim Tebow executing a read-option offense, there would be few surprises out of the ground-and-pound Broncos. However, when Willis McGahee suffered a hamstring injury and Knowshon Moreno went down with a knee injury, it meant that the third-stringer Ball would handle the bulk of the work out of the backfield, along with Tebow. Ball toted the ball 30 times for 96 yards, churning up the Chiefs' banged-up defense as the Broncos rushed for 244 yards as a team in a 17-10 victory at Arrowhead Stadium.