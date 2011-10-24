Who went above and beyond the call of duty?

In the final frantic minutes of the fourth quarter and facing a 15-0 deficit, Tebow led touchdown drives of 80 and 56 yards, capping the second scoring drive with a touchdown pass and a successful two-point conversion run. It was the latest chapter in the legend of Tebow, who had struggled significantly throughout most the game. Rather than let the struggles continue, Tebow pulled it together late for one of the more epic finishes in the NFL this season. While his accuracy was questionable, there was no question Tebow was the Broncos' workhorse. He passed for 161 yards and two touchdowns and ran nine times for 59 yards, including 2 yards on the successful two-point conversion.