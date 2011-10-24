Who went above and beyond the call of duty?

These guys might not exactly be carrying a lunch pail to the stadium, but they did bring a blue-collar, working-man approach to the weekend's games. Take a look at all the nominees, then vote on your choice for the Hardest-Working Man for Week 7.

Plaxico Burress, New York Jets

With just two touchdown receptions with the Jets entering Sunday, Burress finally had the breakout game many had been anticipating. Burress accounted for each New York touchdown with three scoring receptions in the Jets' 27-21 win over the visiting Chargers. Two of the scores came in the second half, after the Jets had faced a 21-10 halftime deficit. With 8:44 left in the game, Burress' third touchdown completed the comeback and put the Jets up for good.

Arian Foster, Houston Texans

With Andre Johnson missing his third consecutive game with an injury, the Texans -- riding a two-game slide -- faced the division-leading Titans in a crucial AFC South showdown. Fortunately for the Texans, they had Foster on the roster and available to play. Foster did more than his part as Houston rolled to a 41-7 rout of the Titans in Nashville. Foster was the Texans' leading receiver with 119 yards on five receptions and their leading rusher with 115 yards on 25 carries. Foster also scored three touchdowns.

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

Newton ran for a touchdown and threw for another in the second half for the Panthers, finishing with 256 yards passing and running for 59 more. His touchdown on a 16-yard keeper in the third quarter was his seventh rushing score of the season, tying a record for most rushing touchdowns by a rookie quarterback since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger.

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Ryan suffered what appeared to be a gruesome injury in the third quarter. On a sack, the Falcons quarterback had his ankle stepped on by teammate Will Svitek, tweaking his knee. Ryan briefly left the game and went to the locker room for further examination. When he got back to the field, he replaced Chris Redman on a third-and-8 play and delivered a 49-yard pass play to Harry Douglas. That play helped set up a field goal for kicker Matt Bryant that put the Falcons up 20-9 in what turned into a 23-16 win.

Tim Tebow, Denver Broncos

In the final frantic minutes of the fourth quarter and facing a 15-0 deficit, Tebow led touchdown drives of 80 and 56 yards, capping the second scoring drive with a touchdown pass and a successful two-point conversion run. It was the latest chapter in the legend of Tebow, who had struggled significantly throughout most the game. Rather than let the struggles continue, Tebow pulled it together late for one of the more epic finishes in the NFL this season. While his accuracy was questionable, there was no question Tebow was the Broncos' workhorse. He passed for 161 yards and two touchdowns and ran nine times for 59 yards, including 2 yards on the successful two-point conversion.

