Who went above and beyond the call of duty?

With Jarrad Page held out of the game with a stinger, Coleman was pressed into action. What resulted was a three-interception performance that helped the Eagles earn what might turn out to be a 20-13 season-saving win over the Washington Redskins. In all, the Eagles picked off Redskins QB Rex Grossman four times, his first four-interception game since the infamous Bears-Cardinals Monday night game in 2006 after which then-Cardinals coach Dennis Green ranted to the world, "The Bears are who we thought they were." Coleman had entered Sunday with just one career interception, which also came against the Redskins during 59-28 win on Monday Night Football on Nov. 15, 2010.