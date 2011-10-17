Who went above and beyond the call of duty?

These guys might not exactly be carrying a lunch pail to the stadium, but they did bring a blue-collar, working-man approach to the weekend's games. Take a look at all the nominees, then vote on your choice for the Hardest-Working Man for Week 6.
Kurt Coleman, Philadelphia Eagles
With Jarrad Page held out of the game with a stinger, Coleman was pressed into action. What resulted was a three-interception performance that helped the Eagles earn what might turn out to be a 20-13 season-saving win over the Washington Redskins. In all, the Eagles picked off Redskins QB Rex Grossman four times, his first four-interception game since the infamous Bears-Cardinals Monday night game in 2006 after which then-Cardinals coach Dennis Green ranted to the world, "The Bears are who we thought they were." Coleman had entered Sunday with just one career interception, which also came against the Redskins during 59-28 win on Monday Night Football on Nov. 15, 2010.
Ted Ginn, San Francisco 49ers
Ginn contributed as a receiver, rusher and return specialist as the 49ersknocked off the previously unbeaten Detroit Lions, 25-19. Ginn was a box score hero, rushing twice for 21 yards, catching two passes for 24 yards, returning four kickoffs for 105 yards and returning three punts for 72 yards. It was in the punt return department where Ginn provided the necessary punch for the 49ers to defeat the Lions. His 40-yard punt return with a little less than six minutes remaining in the game set up Alex Smith's touchdown pass to Delanie Walker that wound up as the game' decisive score.
Shane Lechler, Oakland Raiders
Lechler's accomplishments in the punting game are well-known -- he is a six-time Pro Bowler. But Lecher added a new milestone to his career in Week 6 ... a touchdown pass on his first career pass attempt. Sporting a 17-7 lead, Oakland lined up for what appeared to be a 52-yard field goal attempt for Sebastian Janikowski. Instead, Lechler -- who is the team's holder on field-goal tries -- took the snap and connected with a wide-open Kevin Boss for a 35-yard score that put the Raiders up 24-7. Those points proved to be vital, as the Browns executed a late rally to pull to within 24-17, which was ultimately the final tally in the Raiders' win.
Rashard Mendenhall, Pittsburgh Steelers
Mendenhall has been banged up this season, and sat out the Steelers' Week 5 win over the Tennessee Titans with a hamstring injury. But Mendenhall -- who had just 173 yards rushing through his first four games -- busted out against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars for a season-high 146 yards on 23 carries in Week 6. Mendenhall scored a touchdown and had a long run of 68 yards, providing an essential contribution to Pittsburgh's 17-13 win.
Sean Payton, New Orleans Saints
The coach of the New Orleans Saints suffered a torn medial collateral ligament and broken tibia plateau in his left leg during a sideline collision involving star tight end Jimmy Graham early in the first quarter of a 26-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Payton spent the rest of the first half coaching from the bench. He then spent the second half in the training room watching the game on TV and gave the play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael.