Who went above and beyond the call of duty?

These guys might not exactly be carrying a lunch pail to the stadium, but they did bring a blue-collar, working-man approach to the weekend's games. Take a look at all the nominees, then vote on your choice for the Hardest-Working Man for Week 3.
Victor Cruz, New York Giants
Cruz entered Sunday's game against the Eagles with just two catches. After a three-catch, 110-yard, two-touchdown performance Sunday, Cruz made a profound impact on the Giants dropping their division rivals to a disappointing 1-2 start. On his first touchdown reception, Cruz outflanked safety Kurt Coleman and corner Nnamdi Asomugha to the point where the two defenders collided, which allowed Cruz to scamper unscathed the rest of the way for a 73-yard touchdown. As the Giants pulled away from the Eagles with a 14-point fourth quarter, Cruz provided one of the scores on a play in which he outfought Asomugha (again) and Jarrad Page to make the catch near the goal line and fell into the end zone for a 28-yard scoring play.
Jermichael Finley, Green Bay Packers
Finley missed the Packers' previous win at Soldier Field, a 21-14 triumph in the NFC Championship Game, due to a knee injury. The tight end attempted to make up for missing out on that fun on Sunday, catching all three of Aaron Rodgers' touchdown passes in a 27-17 win over the Bears. It was just the second three-touchdown day for a tight end in Packers history, joining Keith Jackson who had three scores in the 1996 season opener against Tampa Bay.
Drayton Florence, Buffalo Bills
Buffalo stunned the NFL by coming back from a 21-point deficit to snap a 15-game losing streak to New England. A strong, bend-but-don't-break defensive effort, complete with timely turnovers, helped pave the way for the road to redemption. The Bills' defense intercepted Patriots quarterback Tom Brady four times, including a wild deflected pass off the helmet of Bills first-round pick Marcell Dareus and into the arms of defensive back Drayton Florence, who took the ball into the end zone for the game-tying score, capping a frantic rally and propelling Buffalo to a 34-31 victory and 3-0 start.
Colt McCoy, Cleveland Browns
After spending much of the afternoon at Cleveland Browns Stadium missing his receivers, Colt McCoy put it all together when it mattered most. With his team facing a 16-10 deficit with just over three minutes left, McCoy led the Browns on the winning drive, culminated by Mohamed Massaquoi's 14-yard touchdown reception with 43 seconds remaining. On that drive to victory, McCoy completed nine of 13 passes for all 80 yards of the winning downfield march, going to six different receivers to get the job done against the Dolphins. The 17-16 win lifted the Browns to a 2-1 start, the first such start for the team since its last playoff season in 2002.
Wes Welker, New England Patriots
Despite the historic setback against the Bills, Welker posted career-highs with 16 receptions and 217 yards -- that yardage total also represented a Patriots franchise record -- while also tallying two scores. Welker's first touchdown kicked off the wild afternoon of football in Orchard Park, N.Y., and the second score came on fourth and goal and tied the score at 31-31 midway through the fourth quarter. For good measure, Welker also added a 19-yard rush for 236 total yards. Welker's 16 receptions are tied for sixth all-time in NFL history. Brandon Marshall, then with the Broncos, set the record at 21 receptions in 2009.