Who went above and beyond the call of duty?

After spending much of the afternoon at Cleveland Browns Stadium missing his receivers, Colt McCoy put it all together when it mattered most. With his team facing a 16-10 deficit with just over three minutes left, McCoy led the Browns on the winning drive, culminated by Mohamed Massaquoi's 14-yard touchdown reception with 43 seconds remaining. On that drive to victory, McCoy completed nine of 13 passes for all 80 yards of the winning downfield march, going to six different receivers to get the job done against the Dolphins. The 17-16 win lifted the Browns to a 2-1 start, the first such start for the team since its last playoff season in 2002.