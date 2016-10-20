Who to start Week 7: Terrance West or Spencer Ware?

Since essentially being handed the featured back role in Baltimore in Week 4, West averages 18.3 rushes per game at a 5.4 yards per carry clip with three touchdowns. Over that span he's the fourth-highest scoring back in fantasy with 50.5 points. There's little competition behind him for touches between Kenneth Dixon and Javorius Allen, so his workload remains reliable. West's next opponent, the Jets, feature a stout run defense and dominant front line, despite their current ranking as the 13th-most generous defense to running backs in fantasy points allowed. While some might be quick to point out David Johnson shredded that very front seven in Week 6 with 111 yards on 22 carries and three touchdowns, a closer look at Johnson's game tells a different story. Removing his 58-yard touchdown scamper, his remaining 21 totes went for just 53 yards (2.52 yards per carry), which is more in line with the 3.5 yards per carry this defense was allowing through the first five weeks of 2016. The news of Joe Flacco's shoulder injury could go both ways for West. On the one hand, he could see even more touches in an effort to protect Flacco. But on the flip side, the Jets could sell out, even more, to stop the run and force Flacco to try and beat them through the air with a damaged throwing arm. While the touches will be there for West, there are warning signs that this could be a difficult matchup for him to get over against.