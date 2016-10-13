Who to start Week 6: Andrew Luck or Marcus Mariota?

Andrew Luck currently sits as the QB4 in fantasy through five weeks, but his standing is extremely misleading as nearly 36 percent of his fantasy points (35.5) came in Week 1 against Detroit. Since then, Luck averages just 15.79 fantasy points per game (fewer than Sam Bradford and Brian Hoyer) and has just one 20-plus point outing. As Week 6 approaches he's staring into the teeth of a still strong Houston defense playing at home that allows the fewest passing yards per game (181) and the fourth-lowest completion percentage (56.9). Of course, this stop unit is also coming off a game where Sam Bradford carved them up for 271 passing yards without his No. 1 wide receiver. If Luck and the Colts are going to have a chance against the Texans, they'll likely want to shift into hurry-up mode earlier than usual and deploy their "11" personnel package (3WR, 1RB, 1TE). The Colts rank ninth in the league in yards per pass play out of 11 personnel (7.88), and the Texans defense gave up 6.63 yards per play to the Vikings in that grouping as well. However, this will be predicated on Luck staying upright. Luck is the most-sacked quarterback in the league (20), and has taken the second-most hits (42). Houston, even without J.J. Watt for much of the year, ranks third in quarterback hits (35) and sixth in sacks (13). With Houston playing in front of a raucous home crowd on Sunday night, this could be a recipe for disaster for Luck if they team tries (and fails) to run a more traditional offense.