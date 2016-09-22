Who to start Week 3: Allen Robinson or Stefon Diggs?

Allen stuck with the Colts in free agency because the team promised him a bigger role, but so far it appears as if Allen is stuck in the same sort of tight end committee he saw when Coby Fleener was still in town. Through two weeks, he's only seen one more target than Jack Doyle (10 to nine), though Allen holds the edge in red-zone looks at three to one. Still, this is disconcerting for a player whom many pegged as a breakout candidate. Working in Allen's favor is the injury to Donte Moncrief, who will miss several weeks with a shoulder injury. With Moncrief out of the lineup -- and little depth at wide receiver behind T.Y. Hilton and Phillip Dorsett -- Allen could see a bump in his targets. This is just conjecture, although the Colts passing distribution in Week 2 seems to back up this theory. In the first quarter, Doyle was the only tight end targeted by Andrew Luck on his nine attempts, for just 11 percent of the total. Meanwhile, in the second through fourth quarter (after Moncrief was injured) Allen and Doyle each saw four targets, good for a combined 28.6 percent of Luck's 28 attempts. His matchup against the Chargers is favorable, though, as the team allows over nine yards per reception to tight ends thus far in 2016.