Who to start Week 2: Derek Carr over Aaron Rodgers?

Derek Carr, on the other hand, faces an Atlanta pass rush that lacks teeth. The team ranked dead-last in the league in 2015 with 19 sacks, and couldn't bring down Jameis Winston once in Week 1. Against a feeble New Orleans pass rush in Week 1, Carr was able to stay clean in the pocket (zero sacks, three hits) en route to a 319-yard, one-touchdown day. It wasn't gangbusters in fantasy, but if Carr is afforded similar time this week in Atlanta he should be able to put up similar numbers. He boasts a deeper, more talented pass-catching crew than Winston, and likely won't have a 75-yard Jalen Richard touchdown run taking his fantasy scoring opportunities off the board. Desmond Trufant is a worry in terms of locking down Amari Cooper, but since Trufant largely sticks to one side of the field, Cooper (and Michael Crabtree for that matter) should be able to find plenty of space to roam. However, there's every chance Winston's four-touchdown explosion in Week 1 was an outlier. Aside from a revamped linebacking corps, the Falcons defense wasn't too drastically different from the unit routinely trotted out in 2015 that allowed just 19 touchdown passes all year. Let's not overreact to Week 1 here and suddenly anoint the Falcons as a team to stream quarterbacks against (though another porous performance will put them in consideration).