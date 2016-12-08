Who to start Week 14: Matt Ryan or Andrew Luck?

Matt Ryan was enjoying early-season MVP talk as he piled up fantasy points with reckless abandon. However, Ryan has failed to score 19-plus fantasy points in each of his last three games after crossing that threshold in seven of his first nine games. He's facing a Rams defense that boasts a good fantasy points against rating but has been whooped by elite quarterbacks (Drew Brees, Matthew Stafford, etc.), so that ranking is a bit of a misnomer. However, more concerning for Ryan's fantasy outlook this week is the combination of Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu being injured (both missed practice Wednesday), and the Rams featuring an abysmal run defense. Over the last month, Los Angeles allows roughly 5.95 yards per carry on the ground and has conceded four total touchdowns to the position. With two of Atlanta's top pass catchers ailing and opportunities available in the ground game, the Falcons could turn to a run-heavy approach -- especially in a game they are expected to win.