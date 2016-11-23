Who to start Week 12: Doug Martin or Thomas Rawls?

Michael Thomas had the look of a breakout superstar with four-straight double-digit performances from Week 3 to Week 7 (had his bye in Week 5), but fumbles and a more spread out passing attack in New Orleans have slowed his roll of late. During that scoring stretch, Thomas owned 20.3 percent of Drew Brees' targets, though his piece of the pie has fallen to around 17 percent over the last month. More concerning, however, is his dip in red-zone usage, as he's seen his targets near the end zone drop from 26 percent to 11 percent in the time periods referenced above. Nevertheless, Thomas is part of a high-flying offense playing at home against the Rams in Week 12. The Rams defense is carrying this team right now and has been middle-of-the-road against the pass. On the season they allow the 18th-most yards per game (168.2) and 12th-lowest touchdown rate (4.1). Thomas should avoid the Rams' top cover corner, Trumaine Johnson, as Thomas plays 58 percent of his snaps at left wide receiver, the opposite side of the field Johnson usually patrols. It's hard to bet against the Saints at home, but determinging which wide receiver will go off in a given week is a difficult proposition.