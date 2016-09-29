Who to start: Matthew Stafford or Andrew Luck?

Rudolph seemed to believe he'd see a larger role in the offense with Teddy Bridgewater out, and so far that's come true on the field in 2016. Rudolph has posted a 14-166-2 line through three games on 26 targets, versus a 12-97-1 line on 19 targets back in 2015. Granted, he's also playing more snaps (95 percent to 88 percent) from last year as well. Whatever the reason for Rudolph's increased role, it's one fantasy owners need to start recognizing. Boosting Rudolph's value has also been a shift in red-zone philosophy for the Vikings with Sam Bradford under center and Adrian Peterson injured. In Week 1, the team ran the ball on 100 percent of their red zone plays, versus just 30 percent of the time in Weeks 2 and 3. Rudolph scored a red-zone touchdown in each of those games, too. The Giants haven't been victimized as much by tight ends in 2016 as they were last year (just 10.75 yards per reception, 53.3 percent catch rate, zero touchdowns allowed), but that's also because Coby Fleener dropped chance after chance for big plays against them in Week 2. Bradford knows where his bread is buttered on offense and will likely look Rudolph's way plenty on Monday night, especially in the red zone.