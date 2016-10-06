Who to start in Week 5: Carson Wentz or Matt Ryan?

While playing the matchups has been proven to be a difficult and inaccurate proposition, Wentz sure seems to have a lot more in his favor than Ryan this week. The Eagles allow the second-lowest pressure rate in the NFL, while the Lions defense has the 21st-ranked pressure defense, per Football Outsiders' metrics. Wentz welcomes back Zach Ertz this week at a perfect time, as the Lions have already given up six touchdowns to opposing tight ends in four games. The Lions will also likely be without Ezekiel Ansah and DeAndre Levy once again and will field a defense that just let Brian Hoyer -- yes, thatBrian Hoyer -- walk all over them to the tune of 302 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Wentz, as proven by Jimmy Kempski's deep film dive, is not just a dink-and-dunk passer and can stretch the field. With his line providing him ample time in the pocket and a full complement of weapons to target in the passing game (Zach Ertz should be back after missing a few weeks), the former North Dakota State bison should be able to produce in Detroit.