Who starts Week 16: Ben Roethlisberger or Derek Carr?

Rob Gronkowski's injuries have opened the door for rookie Malcolm Mitchell to step into the fantasy spotlight this year. Since Week 11, Mitchell leads all Patriots wide receivers in playing time (77 percent of offensive plays to 75 for Julian Edelman) and touchdown receptions (four). He's third on the team in targets (28), but second in receptions (22) and receiving yards (277) in that span. Last week's 1.4 fantasy point disaster was predictable, though, as the Denver defense has shut down nearly every receiver it has faced in 2016. The same cannot be said for the New York Jets (Mitchell's next opponent). The Jets have been victimized by big-play passing attacks all year, as they allow the 10th-most yards per game to opposing receivers despite seeing just the 24th-most wide receiver targets. Their 27 passing touchdowns allowed is tied for the third-highest mark in the league. All told, this is a huge mismatch for the Jets and Tom Brady should be able to exploit every weakness in the New York secondary with relative ease.