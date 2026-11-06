Who should the Steelers target at the trade deadline? Options at WR, CB, safety

A year ago at this time, the trade deadline created a dilemma for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sitting atop the AFC North standings at 5-3, GM Omar Khan engaged in talks centered on a number of wide receivers, including Jakobi Meyers and Rashid Shaheed. Ultimately, the Steelers chose to stand pat.

The decision was two-pronged. First, Pittsburgh wanted to continue to stockpile assets with the hope of moving up to land a QB in the NFL Draft. Khan, always cost conscious, was wary of overpaying for a rental and ended up being out-bid. At the same time, the Steelers didn't want to take away snaps from their young receivers and made a bet Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson would continue to ascend.

Just a few weeks later, they had second thoughts. When Austin and Wilson underwhelmed, the Steelers remade the position group on the fly by adding Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Adam Thielen. DK Metcalf's two-game suspension underscored the lack of quality depth, especially in a sluggish Week 17 loss in Cleveland. Then in the playoffs, even with Metcalf back, the stacked Houston Texans defense overwhelmed the Steelers' offense.

As Tuesday's trade deadline approaches, the Steelers are 6-2 and once again alone atop the AFC North standings. Should they trade for a wide receiver this year?

It's the same question as a year ago, but the variables are a bit different this time around. The Steelers believed they made their impact trade back in March, when they acquired Michael Pittman Jr. from the Colts. That move, coupled with the addition of Germie Bernard in the draft and Wilson's ongoing development, appeared to put this group in a stronger position. However, a foot injury has limited Pittman to three games and seven catches this season, and he's currently on IR. The hits kept coming, as Wilson sustained a hand injury and Ben Skowronek is dealing with a calf injury.

Pittman is eligible to return after the bye week and Wilson could be back as early as Week 11. But Pittman said this week that he was dealing with plantar fasciitis that morphed into "something else." It's unclear at this time when Pittman might return and at what level he'll perform.

While the Steelers, who still have an eye on the 2027 QB class, want to be careful not to cut into Bernard's snaps or muddy the depth chart, it's better to be over-aggressive than risk-averse. The franchise put itself in a win-now posture by extending a 37-year-old Cameron Heyward, adding a 29-year-old Pittman and 30-year-old Jamel Dean and by bringing back a soon-to-be 43-year-old Aaron Rodgers. They've already made one win-now move by hanging on to veteran backup Mason Rudolph. If this is the path they've chosen, they need to commit to it fully.

The Steelers already have a top-five running game and defense in terms of EPA per play. But if they're going to keep pace with the Bills, Chiefs, Broncos and Jaguars, the passing game needs a spark. In particular, the Steelers need a receiver who can consistently win against man coverage. Pittsburgh has faced more man coverage than any other team (189 snaps); they rank 29th in total offensive EPA against man coverage (-9.90). Rodgers' passer rating against man coverage (85.5) ranks 21st.

It might be easy to say Pittman will return and be that catalyst. However, he's more of a big-bodied possession receiver than a shifty route runner. Given his age and the nature of his injury, can the Steelers count on him to provide the needed boost? At the same time, Metcalf has struggled this season. If he goes down with an injury, the Steelers are one snap away from playing Bernard, Brandon Smith, Brandon Johnson and Valdes-Scantling as their primary receivers.

The other part of this conversation: All of the competitive teams are going to participating in what Mike Tomlin used to call the mid-season "arms race." The Bears already spent two first round picks to acquire All-Pro Jeffery Simmons. Other contenders are going to be making similarly splashy moves in the coming days. If the Steelers think they belong with the contenders, they need to join that arms race or risk being left behind.

Let's take a look at some of the potential targets, starting with wide receivers.

Wide receivers

Josh Downs, 25, Indianapolis Colts: In my eyes, Downs is the ideal addition. He's also, arguably, the top receiver on the trading block, so the Steelers could be looking at a bidding war. The 5-9, 171-pounder is a detailed route runner who would give the Steelers something they don't have. He's mostly a slot receiver, but has the flexibility to play on the outside. He's in the final year of his rookie contract and would only count about $2 million against the cap for the rest of the season. The Steelers could see how he fits in their locker room and within Mike McCarthy's offense before deciding if they want to bring Downs back next year.

Brian Thomas Jr., 24, Jacksonville Jaguars: Thomas has been the subject of speculation dating back to last year's trade deadline. The 2024 first-round pick burst onto the scene as a rookie with 87 receptions for 1,282 yards. However, he's fallen out of favor in Jacksonville and was essentially benched in the second half of the Jaguars' Week 6 loss to the Texans. While this type of move would create major buzz, it comes with a lot of risk. If Thomas is that impactful, why would a playoff team deem him expendable? The Steelers would have to seriously weigh his upside with his recent production. He carries a $4.6 million cap hit for 2027, and Thomas' fifth-year option for 2028 projects to be around $17.2 million, according to Over The Cap.

Calvin Ridley, 31, Tennessee Titans: Speed, route running and big-play potential made Ridley a first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He's tallied more than 400 catches and 5,700 yards during his eight-year career. While his skills are somewhat in decline, he still has the versatility to line up at all the receiver positions. The 6-1, 190-pound wideout's experience could also help him click with Rodgers. The price tag likely wouldn't be nearly as high as some of the other receivers, so this could be more of a middle-of-the-road insurance move rather than a splash.

Jerry Jeudy, 27, Cleveland Browns: Would the Browns really do business with an AFC North rival? I don't think the Ravens would, which is why I didn't include Rashod Bateman on this list. But, if you remember Tomlin's harsh criticism of Cleveland GM Andrew Berry last year after the Joe Flacco trade, the Browns would appear more open the idea. While Cleveland is in the fight, the emergence of Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion has pushed Jeudy down the depth chart. It's unclear if the Browns would move him, but he's worth at least putting on this list.

Joshua Palmer, 27, Buffalo Bills: From 2022 to 2024 with the L.A. Chargers, Palmer caught 149 passes for nearly 2,000 yards. After posting 22 catches for 303 yards in 12 games last year, he has only four catches for 117 yards this year. He also pulled his hamstring in Week 8. We'll put him on the list just to acknowledge he may be available, but there are a number of question marks surrounding him.

Keenan Allen, 34, Indianapolis Colts: Allen is three catches away from passing Tim Brown for eighth on the NFL's all-time receptions list. At one point in his career, he'd be the ideal fit for this offense with precise route running, excellent hands, YAC potential and physicality. At 34 years old, he's not that same player. Allen has 36 catches this season for 325 yards and a touchdown in his first season with the Colts.

Safeties

DeShon Elliott's return from injury was supposed to provide a major shot-in-the-arm. However, given his limited usage, it's fair to wonder if he's going to be 100 percent this year. The other factor is Elliott is best in the box; that's also where Jaquan Brisker is best. Seventh-round rookie Robert Spears-Jennings is already exceeding expectations and the Steelers could be reluctant to delay the rookie's development by pushing him down the depth chart. Still, if they want to compete, a true free safety would round out the secondary nicely for a defense that's dominating up front.

Amani Hooker, 28, Tennesse Titans: Hooker leads the NFL with five interceptions, including three against Joe Burrow last week. His versatility is intriguing: He can play in the post, split-field coverages, nickel and dime. This would likely come with a big price tag but would also add a playmaker to a secondary that's been the one questionable part of the Steelers' defense.

Elijah Molden, 26, Los Angeles Chargers: Molden has struggled with injuries during his career but has thrived in defenses that play from a two-high shell. The 5-10, 192-pound safety is versatile enough to fit Patrick Graham's scheme and adept at playing in the deep part of the field.

Justin Reid, 29, New Orleans Saints: With 124 starts over nine seasons, Reid is an experienced safety who fits best in split-field schemes. His age makes him a question mark.

Andre Cisco, 26, New York Jets: Benched after Week 3, Cisco would be a low-cost addition who has experience playing in the post. He intercepted eight passes with the Jaguars from 2022 to 2024. A move like this would be more for depth than anything else.

Cornerbacks

The Steelers appeared to have their deepest and most talented cornerback room in years when they signed Dean. However, Joey Porter Jr.'s departure has tested that depth. Asante Samuel Jr. is playing at a solid starting level and the Steelers will want to be careful not to disrupt rookie Daylen Everette's development.

Amik Robertson, 28, Washington Commanders: Robertson is a dependable man coverage corner who can play inside and outside. He's the top cornerback on Daniel Popper's trade deadline big board and probably would carry a hefty price tag. The Steelers likely won't make this kind of big move at this position.

Riq Woolen, 27, Philadelphia Eagles: A Super Bowl champion with the Seahawks, Woolen signed a one-year deal with the Eagles. He brings impressive size (6-4, 210).

Donte Jackson, 31, Los Angeles Chargers: A veteran with some history in Pittsburgh, Jackson is on an expiring contract. He played best for the Steelers in zone coverages and has 23 career interceptions.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.