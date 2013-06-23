Who should be No. 1 in NFL's Top 100 players of 2013?

Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings, RB: It's cute that teams tried to put eight and nine men in the box to stop Peterson. It's not cute how bad he made them feel for even thinking they could stop him. With a conservative passing game that asked Christian Ponder to do very little, with a receiving corps so bereft of talent that general manager Rick Spielman felt the need to retool it completely in the offseason, the man they call All Day just ran all game ... with a sports hernia for which he later underwent surgery. The nation watched as he came up nine yards short of the NFL's rushing record, but that wasn't the best thing he did. Nope, it was that Peterson hitched his young and inexperienced team on his back and carried them to the playoffs -- all with defenses knowing they had to stop him and only him. That's greatness.