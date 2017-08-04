Who should be in the Hall of Fame? Picking the Class of 2022

When Johnson's name comes up in the voters' room in 2021, I can guarantee you there will be plenty of debate. Getting through the but-he-doesn't-rank-high-in-any-career-categories force field will be like what Bill Pullman faced in "Independence Day" (you know, the "Independence Day" movie that was actually watchable). So who will be Megatron's Jeff Goldblum? The statheads will always lose, at least on my ballot, to a simple point: If you were the top player at your position for three years running, you are a Hall of Fame player. Johnson was the best wide receiver in football for three straight years. He was unstoppable, the focal point of every defensive coordinator who faced the Lions. And if you get all hot and bothered over stats, consider that Johnson averaged 111.7 yards per game and 11 touchdowns per year during that impressive stretch. That's with no Reggie Wayne, Torry Holt or Keenan McCardell complementing him as his WR2, either. Megatron was often all Detroit had, and still he scared opponents more than any player in the NFL during his prime.