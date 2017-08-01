Who should be in the Hall of Fame? Picking the Class of 2019

Another sure-fire Hall of Famer in his first year of eligibility. Gonzalez is the all-time leader in receptions (1,325) and yards (15,127) among tight ends. The athletic tight end out of Cal was remarkably consistent, catching at least 70 balls over the last 11 years of his career. Gonzalez is still 236 receptions ahead of the next-closest player at this position, the Cowboys' Jason Witten. He is also more than 3,000 yards ahead of Witten, another certain Hall of Famer, as of right now. With Witten being 35 years old, the chances of him catching Gonzalez in either category is remote. Even if Witten somehow does, Gonzalez's yards per catch and touchdown-per-reception rate is so much higher that he will still be considered the greatest player to ever man the position, at least until we get a bird's-eye view of Rob Gronkowski's career.