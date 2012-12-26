Who's to blame for the fading New York Giants?

Published: Dec 26, 2012 at 03:25 AM

MORE NFL AM VIDEOS

The Giants have faded worse than a pair of your skinny jeans washed in bleach. With their playoff hopes a longshot, who, or what, is to blame after a 6-2 start?

Strange, but true: in the not so distant past, the reigning Super Bowl champs were once known for defense.

And an elite quarterback, and relentlessness. They seemed to simply run out of gas mentally and physically.

They're 30th in yards allowed, 28th against the pass and 25th against the run. What explains the Giants' disappearing pass rush? Teams are running the ball down their collective throat.

Inconsistency on offense, which ties a lot to nagging injuries for Hakeem Nicks and Ahmad Bradshaw - and teams scheming to take away their big plays hurt.

And Eli Manning failed to play up to last season's level.

You want to rush the passer? You need some passing downs. You can't rush the passer unless you stop the rush.

Eli had four games in the final eight without a TD pass and four games in the final eight with sub-53 percent completions. Some were drops, but he didn't get his receivers to step up.

Excellent piece by Sam Borden in the New York Times. It notes that, going into the Ravens game, the Giants were allowing an average of 4.3 yards a carry on first down, and 5.1 on second down.

So much for third and long.

That's brutal. Eli completed 14 of 28 for 150 yards, a TD and a pick vs. Baltimore. The Giants scored 14 points a week after hanging a donut in a 34-0 beat down by Atlanta.

So what did the Giants do against Baltimore? They allowed not one hundred yard rusher, but two: Ray Rice and Bernard Pierce. Goodnight.

Let Tony Romo and the Cowboys' offense play as poorly as Eli and the Giants have over the back half of the season. They'd be getting crushed.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Who needs a Super Bowl LVII win the MOST? My picks for each Divisional Round team

Eight teams remain alive in the race for the ring. Obviously, each member of every organization would cherish a Super Bowl LVII triumph, but who needs it the MOST? Bucky Brooks has picks for each team.

news

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh: '200 percent' chance Lamar Jackson stays in Baltimore

As the Ravens enter an offseason in which Lamar Jackson could be headed for free agency, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh was emphatic Thursday that the former MVP quarterback was his team's QB of the future.

news

Move the Sticks: Ravens, OC Greg Roman part ways; Divisional Round preview

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Giants-Eagles in NFC Divisional Round

NFL.com's Grant Gordon breaks down five things to watch for when the New York Giants visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday during the NFC Divisional Round.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE