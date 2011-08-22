Who's No. 2? Tebow, Quinn in fight to see who backs up Orton

Notes: Among the no-shows at practice Monday were safety David Bruton (concussion) and linebacker Mario Haggan (shoulder sprain), both of whom were hurt Saturday night against the Bills. ... Tight end Daniel Fells (lower leg) and safety Brian Dawkins (ankle tendinitis) were limited. ... Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on rookie safety Rahim Moore's vicious hit on Bills wide receiver Donald Jones' chin that drew a flag and might ultimately result in a hefty fine: "Player safety is at a premium and the NFL is really cracking down on that and so we've got to understand that the strike zone has got to be a little lower. I love his aggressiveness, I love the way that he went after it, but we've got to be smart about where we're hitting guys."