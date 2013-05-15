Who's next on 'The Top 100'? All Thursday's NFL news

Published: May 15, 2013 at 07:41 PM

Who'll be the next 10 NFL stars on "The Top 100 Players of 2013"? Tune into NFL Network tonight at 8 p.m. ET as players 70-61 are revealed, then settle in for a lively one-hour reaction show at 9 p.m. ET.

Here's what else is on tap for Thursday:

Top 100 Players of 2013

brady

Make sure you vote for the Top 100 players of 2013. Voting ends May 31. Get your vote in. More ...

» Get a head start on the day's football talk with "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, former Super Bowl-winning general manager Charley Casserly, former Super Bowl champion Tony Siragusa, and NFL beat writers from around the league report on OTAs.

» Before "The Top 100" is out, catch up on all Thursday's news with "NFL Total Access" at 7 p.m. ET. We'll talk to Paul Kruger, who's getting his first on-the-field look at Cleveland Browns teammates like Brandon Weeden and rookie Barkevious Mingo.

» Adam Schein checks in on the New York Jets' volatile quarterback mix, which just lost one member with Wednesday's surprise retirement of veteran David Garrard.

» NFL Evolution reports on how the Carolina Panthers conducted a workout for children at the U.S. Army base at Fort Bragg, N.C., then talked with soldiers about concussion awareness.

» The 2013 NFL Draft transformed 32 NFL rosters, and Around The League is examining the aftershocks of every one of them in our Draft Fallout series. Next up are the Seattle Seahawks.

Breer: Cardinal at a crossroads

Tyrann Mathieu wants to change, but can he? Albert Breer digs deep into a complicated issue facing the Arizona Cardinals. More ...

» Gil Brandt says picked-on draftees such as EJ Manuel, Geno Smith and Travis Frederick are making positive first impressions. Plus a lot more in The Brandt Report.

» Elliot Harrison's series on the top 20 games of 2012 continues with No. 12.

» Bucky Brooks analyzes how Manti Te'o will fit into the San Diego Chargers' defense.

» Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew joins Steve Wyche and Mark Kriegel on an all-new Double Coverage Podcast.

Want to get NFL.com's top 10 headlines sent to your inbox daily? Click here for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Rams OC Mike LaFleur: 'I can't wait to start building' relationship with QB Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is excited to work and build a relationship with quarterback Matthew Stafford after a year of QB inefficiency with the New York Jets.

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses diversity efforts, state of officiating ahead of Super Bowl LVII

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed a number of key league issues -- including diversity efforts, officiating and player health and safety -- during his news conference on Wednesday ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023: Predicting five modern-era inductees

Adam Rank predicts five modern-era inductees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023. Is Darrelle Revis a lock? Who else makes the cut?

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Lombardi on the way

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a Super Bowl edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE