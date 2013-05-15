Who's next on 'The Top 100'? All Thursday's NFL news

Who'll be the next 10 NFL stars on "The Top 100 Players of 2013"? Tune into NFL Network tonight at 8 p.m. ET as players 70-61 are revealed, then settle in for a lively one-hour reaction show at 9 p.m. ET.
Here's what else is on tap for Thursday:
Top 100 Players of 2013
» Get a head start on the day's football talk with "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, former Super Bowl-winning general manager Charley Casserly, former Super Bowl champion Tony Siragusa, and NFL beat writers from around the league report on OTAs.
» Before "The Top 100" is out, catch up on all Thursday's news with "NFL Total Access" at 7 p.m. ET. We'll talk to Paul Kruger, who's getting his first on-the-field look at Cleveland Browns teammates like Brandon Weeden and rookie Barkevious Mingo.
» Adam Schein checks in on the New York Jets' volatile quarterback mix, which just lost one member with Wednesday's surprise retirement of veteran David Garrard.
» NFL Evolution reports on how the Carolina Panthers conducted a workout for children at the U.S. Army base at Fort Bragg, N.C., then talked with soldiers about concussion awareness.
» The 2013 NFL Draft transformed 32 NFL rosters, and Around The League is examining the aftershocks of every one of them in our Draft Fallout series. Next up are the Seattle Seahawks.
Breer: Cardinal at a crossroads
» Gil Brandt says picked-on draftees such as EJ Manuel, Geno Smith and Travis Frederick are making positive first impressions. Plus a lot more in The Brandt Report.
» Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew joins Steve Wyche and Mark Kriegel on an all-new Double Coverage Podcast.