Who's <i>really</i> in charge? Transitions continue in AFC South

An outside perspective from an NFC personnel executive: "Caldwell is damn good. He learned from the best, in Polian and Dimitroff, and he's become a great blend of who he's been around. You can see it with the draft class, and the college free agents they signed, in how they'll build it -- going young, hitting third-tier free agency. He knows what he wants. He's been with a Hall of Fame executive, so he's seen the model. He's tireless and sound, and leaves no stone unturned. ... It's a perfect match, I really believe that. The way he'll do it, that's how you go about it, and he's in the right market for that approach. It's where they are as a team; it matches up with his core beliefs, going back to who he's been around. I know that program, and it's as good as it gets. ... And with Gus, I really like the guy, his passion, his energy. They're on the same page. They get along and respect each other in the process. It's a good marriage, the whole thing."