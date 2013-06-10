Analysis

Who's really in charge? Power structures for all 32 NFL teams

Published: Jun 10, 2013 at 08:21 AM

When it comes to building an NFL roster, hierarchies vary from team to team. Some organizations are driven by general managers, others by owners, a few by head coaches -- and of course, many franchises divvy up checks and balances. Albert Breer takes an in-depth look at all 32 power structures in this eight-part, division-by-division series, which aims to answer one simple question for each NFL team: Who's *really in charge?*

NFC East

» Dallas Cowboys:*Jerry Jones* is obviously the man in charge.

» New York Giants: Model unchanged since days of George Young.

» Philadelphia Eagles: Transitional period shrouded in secrecy.

» Washington Redskins: Mike Shanahan is a rare breed in 2013.

Click here for full analysis

NFC North

» Chicago Bears:*Marc Trestman, *Phil Emery effecting change.

» Detroit Lions: Franchise looking to mirror Ravens' approach.

» Green Bay Packers: Many teams envy this smooth operation.

» Minnesota Vikings: Grand overhaul has program on the rise.

Click here for full analysis

NFC South

» Atlanta Falcons: Driven by a powerful partnership.

» Carolina Panthers: Dave Gettleman still working things out.

» New Orleans Saints: No doubt about it, it's Sean Payton's show.

» Tampa Bay Buccaneers:*Mark Dominik, *Greg Schiano in sync.

Click here for full analysis

NFC West

» Arizona Cardinals: New approach defined by past failings.

» San Francisco 49ers: Return to glory behind savvy regime.

» Seattle Seahawks:*Pete Carroll, *John Schneider really gel.

» St. Louis Rams: Power structure modeled after NBA franchise.

Click here for full analysis

AFC East

» Buffalo Bills: Franchise receives fresh 'injection of creativity.'

» Miami Dolphins: Jeff Ireland among NFL's most hands-on GMs.

» New England Patriots:*Bill Belichick* is truly omnipotent.

» New York Jets: New GM brings new culture to Florham Park.

Click here for full analysis

AFC North

» Baltimore Ravens: The key to Ozzie Newsome's stellar system.

» Cincinnati Bengals: No more ridiculing of this family business.

» Cleveland Browns: Joe Banner forming familiar power structure.

» Pittsburgh Steelers: The Rooney family still runs this show.

Click here for full analysis

AFC South

» Houston Texans: Bob McNair quickly earned respect of league.

» Indianapolis Colts:*Ryan Grigson* carries on strong Indy tradition.

» Jacksonville Jaguars: David Caldwell following Falcons' model.

» Tennessee Titans: Owner Bud Adams' presence looms.

Click here for full analysis

AFC West

