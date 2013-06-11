Who's <i>really</i> in charge? General managers reign in NFC North

An outside perspective from an NFC general manager: "It's all football, all the time there. The majority of the revenue goes right back into the team. There isn't an owner saying, 'OK, this year, if we make $7 million, I make $4 million, and $3 million goes back into it.' It all goes right back into the organization, into improving the team, into hiring coaches, or, on the business side, investing in the building itself. There's no owner, but there's a successful group of businessmen that the president and GM have to sit with, and talk about their direction. The only way it goes bad is if the committee feels like they have a lot of juice in football decisions. But normally, they're just a great resource in how they grow the business, and also to keep a gauge on Ted and Mark and Mike and whether they're doing a good enough job."