Who's <i>really</i> in charge? Bill Belichick's savvy clear in AFC East

An outside perspective from an AFC personnel executive: "That roster was built with a short-sighted approach. The subsequent trades, and acquisition of players, forfeiture of draft picks, to move up and get players ate away at their ability to accumulate players. And in the same breath, the contractual value of some of those acquisitions created the cap issues, and when you forfeit those picks to acquire a player, it forces you to recover elsewhere. They're trying to recover from that and repair and move forward. That's gonna take time. And it began with the trade of (cornerback Darrelle) Revis, and the release of some vets. ... They're repairing and recovering from that all-in approach that they operated under. The Jets got to the AFC title game two straight years, so you could say it was worth it, but at some point, they had to pay the piper. ... They hired a guy in Idzik who had the cap background, the background in contracts, and that's what his predecessor was. So I don't know how much of a shift there's been. From a player evaluation standpoint, I'd assume there's a lot of consensus-building going on with the personnel staff and Rex. Rex had a presence in the previous regime in player selection. I can't say if he still does."