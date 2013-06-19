Who's <i>really</i> in charge? AFC West has undergone great change

An outside perspective from an NFC executive: "It was clear that Clark, his preference is for one person to have perceived authority. Andy's a good figure for that, he's had that power for a long time, and he had great success over the long arc with it. But he was also a guy who could help pick a well-respected GM. John Dorsey could've gotten a number of the jobs out there. And the amazing thing now is they have that bona fide GM, and this is not a coach who needs it. He gets a partner he's wanted to work with for a long time, and it's a pair that Clark likes and should have some success. The AFC West is going to be wide open long term. Denver built it for the short term, for better or worse. The Raiders, Chargers, Chiefs -- they're all competing for 2015 and '16, the post-Peyton years, and that gives Andy and Dorsey a window. The team was more talented than it played last year, and obviously went through some issues. ... John will do the legwork, and the one area that will be interesting is how he can advance (the) pro personnel (department), because he's worked so extensively on the college side. I expect that pairing (between Reid and Dorsey), because those two are so close, it's one of those things where you can write it down, a long-term coach who hires a respected friend, it should work. If it doesn't, that would challenge a lot of well-formed opinions about succeeding in this league."