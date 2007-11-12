Who's buried in Grant's grave? Not the Packers' running game

Grant was USA Today's New Jersey high school player of the year, a sprinter on the track team and a very good basketball player. He went to Notre Dame, where he played as a true freshman in 2001 and then started 13 games in 2002, rushing for more than 1,000 yards. In 2003, he ended up splitting time with Julius Jones. Injuries shortened his 2004 season, though he still was a part-time starter. At the 2005 combine, Grant checked in at 6-foot-1, 215 pounds and ran a 4.52 40. He was not drafted, but he signed a free-agent deal with the Giants -- for whom he spent 2005 on the practice squad and 2006 on injured reserve.